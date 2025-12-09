Thailand Breaks 30 Million Foreign Tourist Mark Despite Yearly Dip

Short-haul arrivals, driven by Malaysian visitors recovering from recent floods, propel weekly figures, generating over 1.4 trillion baht in revenue.

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports today confirmed that foreign tourist arrivals have surpassed the 30 million mark for 2025.

As of 7th December 2025, Thailand welcomed a total of 30,273,872 foreign visitors. Despite this high volume, the cumulative figure represents a 7.19% decrease compared to the same period the previous year.

These tourists have collectively generated an estimated revenue of 1,405,480 million baht from spending.

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, confirmed the preliminary assessment, noting the significant financial contribution made by the visitors.



The top five source markets for tourist arrivals between 1st January and 7th December 2025 were: