33rd SEA Games hit by problems, Thai team chief orders urgent fixes

On Tuesday morning (December 9), Thai chef de mission Thana Chaiprasit met his counterparts from 10 participating nations – with only Timor-Leste absent – to review and urgently address problems at the 33rd SEA Games, which has brought more than 10,000 athletes and officials to Thailand.
Thana said he had received a large number of complaints from several countries, particularly over service management and logistics.
Thana said all issues had been reported directly to Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) deputy governors Preecha Laloon and Dr Meechai Inwood, with instructions for swift corrective action.
He pledged that after the official opening ceremony on December 9 and the start of medal events on December 10, the SAT would deploy responsible officers to each key area to work closely with teams, to ensure everything runs smoothly and problems are kept to a minimum.