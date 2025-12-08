SEA Games 33 opening ceremony lights up Bangkok with ‘we are one’ show

The opening ceremony will feature five performance segments, each with a different highlight. The show will open on a grand scale, taking the audience on a journey back in time to the origins of the SEA Games and reigniting the passion of sporting competition.

A key cultural highlight will showcase the region’s rich diversity and how it can be woven together as one.

Another segment will focus on the strength and determination of athletes’ fighting spirit, presented through powerful choreography blended with cutting-edge performance technology.

A further highlight will celebrate friendship and “shared victory” across the region, aiming to leave viewers with a strong sense of pride in Thai talent, creativity, technology, performance, music and sport.

Audiences can also expect an immersive experience of large-scale visuals, lighting, sound, multimedia and special effects, along with the warmth of friendship and unity among all 11 participating nations.

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening will be the performance by Thai-born K-pop star BamBam Kunpimook, who has prepared a special show exclusively for the ceremony.

The line-up also brings together many other globally recognised Thais, including athletes taking part in the performances, beauty queens, and a host of entertainers, singers, musicians and songwriters such as Jeff Satur, Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri, Proxie, LYKN, BNK48 and Butterbear.

All of them have worked hard to create the show and are inviting the public to tune in and cheer them on.

The finale will feature the lighting of the SEA Games cauldron in a new format that is expected to become one of the defining images of the 33rd SEA Games.