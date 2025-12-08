SEA Games 33 opening ceremony lights up Bangkok with ‘we are one’ show

The opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games will take place on December 9 from 6.30pm onwards at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.
As host nation, Thailand has crafted a show built around the concept of “We Are One”, highlighting “the unity of the entire region”. The word “One” is used to convey three meanings: togetherness, being number one in victory, and a new beginning.
The Games are returning to Thailand, where the regional sporting event was born 66 years ago in 1959 as the SEAP Games. This edition is therefore billed as a “Back to the Origin” moment – a return to the roots that will pave the way for a new chapter in SEA Games history.
The opening ceremony will feature five performance segments, each with a different highlight. The show will open on a grand scale, taking the audience on a journey back in time to the origins of the SEA Games and reigniting the passion of sporting competition.
A key cultural highlight will showcase the region’s rich diversity and how it can be woven together as one.
Another segment will focus on the strength and determination of athletes’ fighting spirit, presented through powerful choreography blended with cutting-edge performance technology.
A further highlight will celebrate friendship and “shared victory” across the region, aiming to leave viewers with a strong sense of pride in Thai talent, creativity, technology, performance, music and sport.
Audiences can also expect an immersive experience of large-scale visuals, lighting, sound, multimedia and special effects, along with the warmth of friendship and unity among all 11 participating nations.
One of the most anticipated moments of the evening will be the performance by Thai-born K-pop star BamBam Kunpimook, who has prepared a special show exclusively for the ceremony.
The line-up also brings together many other globally recognised Thais, including athletes taking part in the performances, beauty queens, and a host of entertainers, singers, musicians and songwriters such as Jeff Satur, Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri, Proxie, LYKN, BNK48 and Butterbear.
All of them have worked hard to create the show and are inviting the public to tune in and cheer them on.
The finale will feature the lighting of the SEA Games cauldron in a new format that is expected to become one of the defining images of the 33rd SEA Games.
Given the large number of delegates and spectators expected, the SEA Games Organising Committee has put in place transport and traffic management measures to facilitate access to the Hua Mak Stadium area. The public is asked to follow the guidance below.
Parking information
Visitors without an official parking pass will not be allowed to enter the Hua Mak Stadium parking area. Three designated public parking zones are available:
Shuttle services to the opening ceremony
Shuttle services will operate from 12pm until the end of the event as follows:
BMTA shuttle buses – 40 buses operating from:
Tuk-tuks – 40 vehicles operating on the route:
Thai Smile buses – 40 buses operating on two routes:
People who are unable to attend the opening ceremony in person can watch the SEA Games 2025 opening live on PPTV and the official SEA Games online channels.