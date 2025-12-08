Auttapol fast-tracks Songkhla waste-to-energy plant to tackle garbage crisis

On December 7, TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited began operating its waste incineration plant to generate electricity, earlier than its original start-up date in January 2026. The facility can process 500 tonnes of waste per day and feed 9.9MW of power into the grid. The ERC has also been told to accelerate coordination with other licensed waste-to-energy projects that are ready to operate, so they can quickly help relieve the overflowing waste problem.

“After the floods in Songkhla subsided, a huge volume of waste has accumulated — we expect more than 50,000 tonnes. It is causing bad smells, hygiene issues for local people and obstructing traffic routes,” Auttapol said, adding that one plant is already running, capable of handling 500 tonnes of waste per day, while additional plants are being brought into the system.



The Energy Ministry is also working with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and PTT Public Company Limited to provide on-the-ground support, including survival bags, drinking water, cooked food, essential consumer goods and assistance for local operations. Waste disposal through incineration will be another key element in restoring the area and easing the problems currently faced by Songkhla residents, he said, adding that coordination will be sped up to maximise the amount of waste that can be burnt as quickly as possible.