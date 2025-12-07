Jana power plant repairs to take 4 months, energy minister says southern grid secure

On Saturday, December 6, Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon visited the Jana power plant in Songkhla to inspect restoration work after severe flooding at the end of November.

He was accompanied by Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary of the Energy Ministry, and Narin Paowanit, governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

Officials reported that structural safety checks on the plant had been completed, along with inspections of chemical storage areas and fuel tanks. Floodwater has been fully pumped out, and sediment and mud have been removed.

Cleaning of equipment and the management of hazardous waste are also under way.