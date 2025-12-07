Jana power plant repairs to take 4 months, energy minister says southern grid secure

On Saturday, December 6, Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon visited the Jana power plant in Songkhla to inspect restoration work after severe flooding at the end of November.
He was accompanied by Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary of the Energy Ministry, and Narin Paowanit, governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).
Officials reported that structural safety checks on the plant had been completed, along with inspections of chemical storage areas and fuel tanks. Floodwater has been fully pumped out, and sediment and mud have been removed.
Cleaning of equipment and the management of hazardous waste are also under way.
To speed up repairs, the ministry has ordered coordination with Bang Pakong Power Plant in Chachoengsao and Wang Noi Power Plant in Ayutthaya to prepare spare parts and critical equipment so that damaged systems at Jana can be restored as quickly as possible.
Auttapol said current assessments indicate that Jana power plant will be able to resume normal operations within four months. He stressed that people in southern Thailand should not worry about possible power shortages during the repair period.
He explained that the Khanom power plant in Nakhon Si Thammarat and the Krabi power plant in Krabi are now running at full capacity to ensure a stable and sufficient electricity supply for the region.
“Due to the complexity of the plant’s structure, mechanical systems, electrical systems and control systems, we estimate that around four months will be needed before the plant can return to full operation,” he said.
“I have instructed EGAT to prepare a detailed repair plan, carry out the work carefully, and thoroughly test all systems before the plant is brought back online.”
After inspecting Jana power plant, the minister travelled to the gas separation plant operated by Trans Thai-Malaysia (Thailand) (TTM) to receive a briefing on flood damage there.
TTM reported that parts of the gas separation facility were affected by the flooding but that restoration work is progressing. The company expects the plant to be fully restored and operating at 100% capacity by December 15.
The Thai–Malaysia gas pipeline and gas separation project plays a key role in securing a stable supply of clean energy for Thailand. It operates under high safety standards for both nearby communities and the environment.
Auttapol noted that the plant is jointly managed by Thai and Malaysian partners on a 50:50 basis and said both sides were committed to bringing the facility back to normal as soon as possible.
Following the site visits, the minister and his delegation travelled to Jana district stadium to meet local residents affected by the flooding.
The Energy Ministry, EGAT and TTM jointly handed out 1,000 relief bags and meal boxes to help ease the immediate hardship of flood victims and offered moral support to communities still recovering from the disaster.
“Although the Jana power plant and the gas separation plant have suffered damage, EGAT and TTM are doing their utmost to support the surrounding communities that have been hit by the floods,” he concluded.