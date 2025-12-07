SRT to resume southern trains to Hat Yai and Padang Besar from December 7

Long-distance trains resuming normal operations (4 services)

Special Express Trains No. 31/32 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Hat Yai Junction – Krung Thep Aphiwat)

Train No. 31 departs its originating station from December 7.

Train No. 32 departs its originating station from December 8.

Special Express Trains No. 45/46 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Padang Besar – Krung Thep Aphiwat)

Train No. 45 departs its originating station from December 7.

Train No. 46 departs its originating station from December 8.

Trains with adjusted originating and terminating stations (8 services)

Special Express Trains No. 37/38 (previously Krung Thep Aphiwat – Su-ngai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat) Now shortened to operate between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Hat Yai Junction only (no transhipment).

Train No. 37 departs its originating station from December 7.

Train No. 38 departs its originating station from December 8.

Rapid Trains No. 169/170 (previously Krung Thep Aphiwat – Yala – Krung Thep Aphiwat) Now adjusted to operate between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Hat Yai Junction only (no transhipment).

Train No. 169 departs its originating station from December 7.

Train No. 170 departs its originating station from December 8.

Rapid Trains No. 171/172 (previously Krung Thep Aphiwat – Su-ngai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat) Now adjusted to operate between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Hat Yai Junction only (no transhipment).

Train No. 171 departs its originating station from December 7.

Train No. 172 departs its originating station from December 8.

Parcel express freight Trains No. 985/986 (Bangkok Hua Lamphong – Su-ngai Kolok – Bangkok Hua Lamphong) Now adjusted to operate between Bangkok Hua Lamphong and Hat Yai Junction only.

Train No. 985 departs its originating station from December 7.

Train No. 986 departs its originating station from December 8.

Local trains resuming normal operations from December 8 (8 services)

Local Trains No. 445/446 (Chumphon – Hat Yai Junction – Chumphon)

Local Trains No. 453/454 (Yala – Su-ngai Kolok – Yala)

Special Express Trains No. 947/948 (Hat Yai Junction – Padang Besar – Hat Yai Junction)

Special Express Trains No. 949/950 (Hat Yai Junction – Padang Besar – Hat Yai Junction)

Local trains with adjusted originating and terminating stations from December 8 (8 services)

Local Trains No. 463/464 (previously Phatthalung – Su-ngai Kolok – Phatthalung) Now adjusted to operate between Phatthalung and Hat Yai Junction.



Local Trains No. 447/448 (previously Surat Thani – Su-ngai Kolok – Surat Thani) Now adjusted to operate between Surat Thani and Hat Yai Junction.



Local Train No. 451 (Nakhon Si Thammarat – Su-ngai Kolok)

Section 1: Nakhon Si Thammarat – Hat Yai Junction Section 2: Yala – Su-ngai Kolok



Local Train No. 452 (Su-ngai Kolok – Nakhon Si Thammarat)

Now operates in two sections:

Section 1: Su-ngai Kolok – Yala Section 2: Hat Yai Junction – Nakhon Si Thammarat



Now operates in two sections: Local Train No. 455 (Nakhon Si Thammarat – Yala)

Now adjusted to operate between Nakhon Si Thammarat and Hat Yai Junction.



Local Train No. 456 (Yala – Nakhon Si Thammarat)

Now adjusted to operate between Hat Yai Junction and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

SRT expects to complete repairs on the remaining sections of the southern line between Yala, Su-ngai Kolok and Padang Besar by December 14, allowing full southern services to resume.

The railway agency apologised for any inconvenience caused by the recent flooding. Passengers who purchased advance tickets on affected routes but no longer wish to travel can obtain a full refund at any railway station nationwide.

Passengers are advised to check the latest service information before travelling via SRT’s public information channels and can track real-time train locations and timetables at:https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/

For further enquiries, customers can contact the 24-hour SRT customer service centre on 1690.