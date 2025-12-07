SRT to resume southern trains to Hat Yai and Padang Besar from December 7

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that repairs to sections of the southern line damaged by recent flooding in the lower South have now been completed, allowing train services from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Hat Yai Junction and Padang Besar to resume from December 7.
Anan Phonimdang, deputy governor of the State Railway of Thailand and acting governor, said that once water levels in the affected areas of the lower South receded to normal, SRT mobilised engineering and signalling teams to inspect and repair infrastructure along the Hat Yai Junction–Su-ngai Kolok route.
Works included reinforcing the track embankment, resetting and realigning the rails, and checking the signalling system and train control equipment along the entire section so that operations can safely resume at full capacity.
As a result, southern services between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Hat Yai Junction and Padang Besar will operate as follows:
Long-distance trains resuming normal operations (4 services)
Special Express Trains No. 31/32 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Hat Yai Junction – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
Special Express Trains No. 45/46 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Padang Besar – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
Trains with adjusted originating and terminating stations (8 services)
Special Express Trains No. 37/38 (previously Krung Thep Aphiwat – Su-ngai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat) Now shortened to operate between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Hat Yai Junction only (no transhipment).
Rapid Trains No. 169/170 (previously Krung Thep Aphiwat – Yala – Krung Thep Aphiwat) Now adjusted to operate between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Hat Yai Junction only (no transhipment).
Rapid Trains No. 171/172 (previously Krung Thep Aphiwat – Su-ngai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat) Now adjusted to operate between Krung Thep Aphiwat and Hat Yai Junction only (no transhipment).
Parcel express freight Trains No. 985/986 (Bangkok Hua Lamphong – Su-ngai Kolok – Bangkok Hua Lamphong) Now adjusted to operate between Bangkok Hua Lamphong and Hat Yai Junction only.
Local trains resuming normal operations from December 8 (8 services)
Local trains with adjusted originating and terminating stations from December 8 (8 services)
SRT expects to complete repairs on the remaining sections of the southern line between Yala, Su-ngai Kolok and Padang Besar by December 14, allowing full southern services to resume.
The railway agency apologised for any inconvenience caused by the recent flooding. Passengers who purchased advance tickets on affected routes but no longer wish to travel can obtain a full refund at any railway station nationwide.
Passengers are advised to check the latest service information before travelling via SRT’s public information channels and can track real-time train locations and timetables at:https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/
For further enquiries, customers can contact the 24-hour SRT customer service centre on 1690.