SRT suspends and reroutes 10 southern-line trains after flood damage to key rail sections

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced the suspension and rerouting of 10 train services on the southern line from December 1–6, 2025, following extensive damage to rail tracks caused by severe flooding in Phatthalung and Songkhla provinces.
The most critical damage was reported along the section between Ban Ton Don – Hat Yai Junction and Hat Yai Junction – Su-ngai Kolok, where strong floodwaters washed away ballast stones, cut through embankments, and damaged multiple rail fasteners. These sections have been closed for urgent repairs.
As water levels began to recede, SRT civil engineering teams inspected the tracks and discovered significant structural damage caused by continuous strong currents over several days. The highest-risk areas include the Ban Ton Don – Hat Yai Junction section, where the embankment collapsed in several places, and the Hat Yai Junction – Su-ngai Kolok section, where rail fasteners were torn off—making normal train operations unsafe.
SRT stated that these measures are necessary to ensure maximum passenger safety. The suspended and adjusted services are as follows:
Trains suspended (4 services)
• Special Express 31/32 Bangkok Apiwat – Hat Yai Junction – Bangkok Apiwat
• Rapid 171/172 Bangkok Apiwat – Su-ngai Kolok – Bangkok Apiwat
Trains rerouted (6 services)
Special Express 37/38 (Bangkok Apiwat – Su-ngai Kolok)
→ Adjusted to Bangkok Apiwat – Phatthalung – Bangkok Apiwat
• Train 38 resumes from origin on December 2
Special Express 45/46 (Bangkok Apiwat – Padang Besar)
→ Adjusted to Bangkok Apiwat – Phatthalung – Bangkok Apiwat
• Train 46 resumes from origin on December 2
Rapid 169/170 (Bangkok Apiwat – Yala)
→ Adjusted to Bangkok Apiwat – Phatthalung – Bangkok Apiwat
• Train 170 departs from Phatthalung on December 2
SRT emphasized that all 6 rerouted trains will not carry passengers beyond Phatthalung, as the lower section remains unusable.
SRT said it is working urgently to repair all damaged sections to restore normal operations as soon as possible. The railway apologized to affected passengers and confirmed that those holding advance tickets on suspended or altered services may request a full refund at any station nationwide.
Travel advisory: check updates before departure
For safety and convenience, passengers are advised to check train status before travelling through the following channels:
• Real-time train map: https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/
• Information: All nationwide railway stations
• Customer Service Hotline: 1690 (24 hours)
The temporary closures are effective until December 6, 2025, or until SRT determines the tracks are safe enough to resume passenger operations.