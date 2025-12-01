SRT suspends and reroutes 10 southern-line trains after flood damage to key rail sections

Flooding in Phatthalung–Songkhla severely damaged tracks, washed away ballast stones, cut embankments, and broke rail fasteners.

SRT suspends 4 trains and adjusts 6 train routes, effective until December 6.

Passengers can request a full refund; real-time train status available via website and hotline 1690.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced the suspension and rerouting of 10 train services on the southern line from December 1–6, 2025, following extensive damage to rail tracks caused by severe flooding in Phatthalung and Songkhla provinces.

The most critical damage was reported along the section between Ban Ton Don – Hat Yai Junction and Hat Yai Junction – Su-ngai Kolok, where strong floodwaters washed away ballast stones, cut through embankments, and damaged multiple rail fasteners. These sections have been closed for urgent repairs.