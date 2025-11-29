SRT Resumes Normal Train Services as Floodwaters Recede in the South

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has reported progress in the recovery from the flooding that disrupted rail services in the southern regions. The floodwaters along the railway tracks have steadily decreased, allowing engineers to begin inspecting and repairing the tracks, including landslide points and strengthening the railway infrastructure to ensure it is fully operational.
As of November 29, 2025, SRT has resumed normal train services on the following routes:
1. Express Train 83/84 (Bangkok - Trang - Bangkok)
2. Rapid Train 167/168 (Bangkok - Kantang - Bangkok)
Additionally, there has been a change in the departure and destination stations for one more service:
1. Rapid Train 169/170 (Bangkok - Yala - Bangkok)
While the water levels are receding, SRT has reported ongoing damage on the Hat Yai Junction route, particularly between Ban Ton Don Station and Hat Yai Junction. The railway embankment has been eroded, ballast stones have been washed away, and track components such as rail fasteners are damaged. SRT is working urgently to repair these sections to ensure that train services can resume safely.
Despite these ongoing repairs, SRT is committed to restoring safe and efficient services, continuing to monitor the situation closely. The government is focused on supporting recovery efforts to restore full operations in the southern region as soon as possible.