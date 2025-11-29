SRT Resumes Normal Train Services as Floodwaters Recede in the South

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2025

The southern floodwaters are receding, and State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has resumed normal operations on four train routes. Repairs are underway to restore damaged rail sections.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has reported progress in the recovery from the flooding that disrupted rail services in the southern regions. The floodwaters along the railway tracks have steadily decreased, allowing engineers to begin inspecting and repairing the tracks, including landslide points and strengthening the railway infrastructure to ensure it is fully operational.

As of November 29, 2025, SRT has resumed normal train services on the following routes:

1. Express Train 83/84 (Bangkok - Trang - Bangkok)

  • Train 83 departs from Bangkok on November 28, 2025.
  • Train 84 departs from Trang on November 29, 2025.

2. Rapid Train 167/168 (Bangkok - Kantang - Bangkok)

  • Train 167 departs from Bangkok on November 28, 2025.
  • Train 168 departs from Kantang on November 29, 2025.

Additionally, there has been a change in the departure and destination stations for one more service:

1. Rapid Train 169/170 (Bangkok - Yala - Bangkok)

  • Train 169 will now operate from Bangkok to Phatthalung starting December 1, 2025.
  • Train 170 will depart from Phatthalung on December 2, 2025.

While the water levels are receding, SRT has reported ongoing damage on the Hat Yai Junction route, particularly between Ban Ton Don Station and Hat Yai Junction. The railway embankment has been eroded, ballast stones have been washed away, and track components such as rail fasteners are damaged. SRT is working urgently to repair these sections to ensure that train services can resume safely.

Despite these ongoing repairs, SRT is committed to restoring safe and efficient services, continuing to monitor the situation closely. The government is focused on supporting recovery efforts to restore full operations in the southern region as soon as possible.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy