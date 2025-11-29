SRT Resumes Normal Train Services as Floodwaters Recede in the South

Additionally, there has been a change in the departure and destination stations for one more service:

1. Rapid Train 169/170 (Bangkok - Yala - Bangkok)

Train 169 will now operate from Bangkok to Phatthalung starting December 1, 2025.

Train 170 will depart from Phatthalung on December 2, 2025.

While the water levels are receding, SRT has reported ongoing damage on the Hat Yai Junction route, particularly between Ban Ton Don Station and Hat Yai Junction. The railway embankment has been eroded, ballast stones have been washed away, and track components such as rail fasteners are damaged. SRT is working urgently to repair these sections to ensure that train services can resume safely.

Despite these ongoing repairs, SRT is committed to restoring safe and efficient services, continuing to monitor the situation closely. The government is focused on supporting recovery efforts to restore full operations in the southern region as soon as possible.