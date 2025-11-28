Southern railway flooding: SRT announces route changes and suspension of 6 train services



Flooding along the southern railway line has forced the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to suspend six train services and adjust the origin–destination stations for eight services, effective November 28, 2025, until conditions improve.

On November 27, 2025, the SRT reported progress on restoring the southern rail route affected by severe flooding in the lower South. In Phatthalung province, water levels around the station and tracks have continued to recede, allowing engineering and signalling teams to repair damaged sections and inspect track conditions. Train operations can now resume up to Phatthalung.

At Hat Yai Junction, water levels have also begun to decrease but significant flooding remains.

For safety, the SRT announced the following service adjustments:



Adjusted origin–destination stations (8 services)