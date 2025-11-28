Southern railway flooding: SRT announces route changes and suspension of 6 train services

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2025

SRT suspends 6 train services and changes 8 routes due to southern flooding. Passengers can get full refunds and track services online.

Flooding along the southern railway line has forced the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to suspend six train services and adjust the origin–destination stations for eight services, effective November 28, 2025, until conditions improve.

On November 27, 2025, the SRT reported progress on restoring the southern rail route affected by severe flooding in the lower South. In Phatthalung province, water levels around the station and tracks have continued to recede, allowing engineering and signalling teams to repair damaged sections and inspect track conditions. Train operations can now resume up to Phatthalung.

At Hat Yai Junction, water levels have also begun to decrease but significant flooding remains.

For safety, the SRT announced the following service adjustments:


Adjusted origin–destination stations (8 services)

  1. Special Express 37/38 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Su-ngai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
    Adjusted to: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Phatthalung – Krung Thep Aphiwat (no transfers)
    Special Express 38 will depart from the adjusted origin on November 29, 2025.
  2. Special Express 45/46 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Padang Besar – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
    Adjusted to: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Phatthalung – Krung Thep Aphiwat (no transfers)
    Special Express 46 will depart from the adjusted origin on November 29, 2025.
  3. Express 83/84 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Trang – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
    Adjusted to: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Thung Song – Krung Thep Aphiwat
    (Transfers available between Thung Song – Trang)
  4. Rapid 167/168 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Kantang – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
    Adjusted to: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Thung Song – Krung Thep Aphiwat
    (Transfers available between Thung Song – Kantang)

Suspended services (6 services)

  1. Special Express 31/32 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Hat Yai Junction – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
  2. Rapid 169/170 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Yala – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
  3. Rapid 171/172 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Su-ngai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat)


Service resumed

• Express 85/86 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Nakhon Si Thammarat – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
Now fully operational in both directions to support southern travellers.


Ticket refunds and passenger guidance

The SRT apologised for the inconvenience. Passengers holding advance tickets for affected routes may claim a full refund at any railway station nationwide.

Travellers are advised to check updated service information before departure via SRT communication channels.

Real-time train tracking is available at: ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/

For further information, contact: SRT Hotline 1690 (24 hours) or any railway station nationwide.

 

 

 

 

