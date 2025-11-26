Flash floods damage southern railway, SRT suspends services temporarily

The flooding in southern Thailand remains critical as of Wednesday. The southern railway line has been severely damaged and rendered unusable due to water erosion near Ban Khok Mao, Tha Chang Sub-district Municipality, in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has consequently adjusted the start and end stations for eight train services and cancelled 22 long-distance and local services, effective from November 25, until the flooding situation improves.