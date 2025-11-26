Flash floods damage southern railway, SRT suspends services temporarily

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2025

Southern Thailand faces severe flooding, with the railway line damaged by water erosion in Hat Yai. SRT adjusts and cancels services until further notice.

The flooding in southern Thailand remains critical as of Wednesday. The southern railway line has been severely damaged and rendered unusable due to water erosion near Ban Khok Mao, Tha Chang Sub-district Municipality, in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has consequently adjusted the start and end stations for eight train services and cancelled 22 long-distance and local services, effective from November 25, until the flooding situation improves.

Flash floods damage southern railway, SRT suspends services temporarily

Train schedule modifications:

8 services have been adjusted to operate between alternative stations:

  • Express train 83/84 (Krung Thep Aphiwat - Trang - Krung Thep Aphiwat) will now run between Krung Thep Aphiwat - Thung Song - Krung Thep Aphiwat.
     
  • Rapid train 167/168 (Krung Thep Aphiwat - Kantang - Krung Thep Aphiwat) will now run between Krung Thep Aphiwat - Thung Song - Krung Thep Aphiwat.
     
  • Local train 447/448 (Surat Thani - Su-ngai Kolok - Surat Thani) will now run between Surat Thani - Thung Song - Surat Thani.
     
  • Local train 445/446 (Chumphon - Hat Yai Junction - Chumphon) will now run between Chumphon - Thung Song - Chumphon.


Flash floods damage southern railway, SRT suspends services temporarily

Suspended Services:

A total of 22 services have been suspended, including:
 

  • Special express train 31/32 (Krung Thep Aphiwat - Hat Yai Junction - Krung Thep Aphiwat)
     
  • Special express train 37/38 (Krung Thep Aphiwat - Su-ngai Kolok - Krung Thep Aphiwat)
     
  • Special express train 45/46 (Krung Thep Aphiwat - Padang Besar - Krung Thep Aphiwat)
     
  • Special express train 947/948 (Hat Yai Junction - Padang Besar - Hat Yai Junction)
     
  • Special express train 949/950 (Hat Yai Junction - Padang Besar - Hat Yai Junction)
     
  • Rapid train 169/170 (Krung Thep Aphiwat - Yala - Krung Thep Aphiwat)
     
  • Rapid train 171/172 (Krung Thep Aphiwat - Su-ngai Kolok - Krung Thep Aphiwat)
     
  • Local train 451/452 (Nakhon Si Thammarat - Su-ngai Kolok - Nakhon Si Thammarat)
     
  • Local train 453/454 (Yala - Su-ngai Kolok - Yala)
     
  • Local train 455/456 (Nakhon Si Thammarat - Yala - Nakhon Si Thammarat)
     
  • Local train 463/464 (Phatthalung - Su-ngai Kolok - Phatthalung)

Flash floods damage southern railway, SRT suspends services temporarily

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy