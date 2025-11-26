Anutin visits Hat Yai, vows to stay until flooding crisis is resolved

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Hat Yai on Wednesday to monitor the ongoing flood crisis in Songkhla Province. This marks his third visit to the area as part of his efforts to oversee the situation and lead the response.

During an online meeting from the Disaster Relief Operations Centre at Sena Narong Camp in Hat Yai, Anutin stated that he would remain in the area until the situation is fully resolved. He made it clear that unless there is a significant reason, he would not return to Bangkok.

"I will stay in the area until the situation is resolved. If there is no other urgent reason, I will not fly back to Bangkok," he said during the meeting.