SRT alters routes and suspends 22 trains as southern flooding disrupts rail services

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has reported that heavy flooding in southern Thailand continues to disrupt rail services, forcing adjustments to 8 train routes and the suspension of 22 trains until further notice.
On November 25, 2025, the State Railway of Thailand confirmed that continuous heavy rainfall has worsened the flood situation in southern provinces, particularly in Songkhla, Surat Thani, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. As a result, several stations and sections of track have been submerged, requiring route changes and suspensions of services.
To ensure the safety of passengers, SRT announced the following:
The following trains will be rerouted due to the flooding:
The following 22 trains have been suspended due to the flooding:
The SRT apologises for the inconvenience. For passengers who have purchased tickets in advance for affected routes, refunds are available at all train stations across the country.
Passengers are also advised to check real-time updates for train schedules through SRT's official website: https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/ or by contacting SRT’s customer service hotline at 1690 (available 24 hours a day).