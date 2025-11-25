SRT alters routes and suspends 22 trains as southern flooding disrupts rail services

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has reported that heavy flooding in southern Thailand continues to disrupt rail services, forcing adjustments to 8 train routes and the suspension of 22 trains until further notice.

On November 25, 2025, the State Railway of Thailand confirmed that continuous heavy rainfall has worsened the flood situation in southern provinces, particularly in Songkhla, Surat Thani, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. As a result, several stations and sections of track have been submerged, requiring route changes and suspensions of services.

To ensure the safety of passengers, SRT announced the following: