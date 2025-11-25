SRT alters routes and suspends 22 trains as southern flooding disrupts rail services

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2025

The State Railway of Thailand has suspended 22 trains and altered routes across southern provinces due to heavy flooding, affecting thousands of passengers and services

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has reported that heavy flooding in southern Thailand continues to disrupt rail services, forcing adjustments to 8 train routes and the suspension of 22 trains until further notice.

On November 25, 2025, the State Railway of Thailand confirmed that continuous heavy rainfall has worsened the flood situation in southern provinces, particularly in Songkhla, Surat Thani, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. As a result, several stations and sections of track have been submerged, requiring route changes and suspensions of services.

To ensure the safety of passengers, SRT announced the following:

Route changes for 8 trains

The following trains will be rerouted due to the flooding:

  1. Express train 83/84 (Bangkok–Trang–Bangkok) will now run Bangkok–Thung Song–Bangkok (Note: Train 84 (Trang–Bangkok) will be suspended only on November 25).
  2. Rapid train 167/168 (Bangkok–Kantang–Bangkok) will now run Bangkok–Thung Song–Bangkok (Note: Train 168 (Kantang–Bangkok) will be suspended only on November 25).
  3. Local train 447/448 (Surat Thani–Sungai Kolok–Surat Thani) will now run Surat Thani–Thung Song–Surat Thani.
  4. Local train 445/446 (Chumphon–Hat Yai Junction–Chumphon) will now run Chumphon–Thung Song–Chumphon.

Suspended services: 22 trains

The following 22 trains have been suspended due to the flooding:

  • Express train 31/32 (Bangkok–Hat Yai Junction–Bangkok)
  • Express train 37/38 (Bangkok–Sungai Kolok–Bangkok)
  • Express train 45/46 (Bangkok–Padang Besar–Bangkok)
  • Express train 947/948 (Hat Yai Junction–Padang Besar–Hat Yai Junction)
  • Express train 949/950 (Hat Yai Junction–Padang Besar–Hat Yai Junction)
  • Rapid train 169/170 (Bangkok–Yala–Bangkok)
  • Rapid train 171/172 (Bangkok–Sungai Kolok–Bangkok)
  • Local train 451/452 (Nakhon Si Thammarat–Sungai Kolok–Nakhon Si Thammarat)
  • Local train 453/454 (Yala–Sungai Kolok–Yala)
  • Local train 455/456 (Nakhon Si Thammarat–Yala–Nakhon Si Thammarat)
  • Local train 463/464 (Phatthalung–Sungai Kolok–Phatthalung)


Ticket refund and updates

The SRT apologises for the inconvenience. For passengers who have purchased tickets in advance for affected routes, refunds are available at all train stations across the country.

Passengers are also advised to check real-time updates for train schedules through SRT's official website: https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/ or by contacting SRT’s customer service hotline at 1690 (available 24 hours a day).

