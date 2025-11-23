SRT suspends services of six southern trains due to floods

The SRT said passengers who have booked tickets in advance can request a full refund at any railway station nationwide.

The SRT also announced partial suspension of services on several routes as follows:

Train Nos 447 and 448 (Surat Thani – Sungai Kolok and Sungai Kolok – Surat Thani): Services will be split into two sections after operations between Thung Song Junction and Yala were suspended due to flooding. The two operating sections are:

• Surat Thani – Thung Song Junction and Thung Song Junction – Surat Thani

• Sungai Kolok – Yala and Yala – Sungai Kolok