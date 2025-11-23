SRT suspends services of six southern trains due to floods

The State Railway of Thailand on Saturday announced the suspension of six southern train services due to flooding in several southern provinces.
The SRT said the following services would be suspended until further notice:
The SRT said passengers who have booked tickets in advance can request a full refund at any railway station nationwide.
The SRT also announced partial suspension of services on several routes as follows:
Train Nos 447 and 448 (Surat Thani – Sungai Kolok and Sungai Kolok – Surat Thani): Services will be split into two sections after operations between Thung Song Junction and Yala were suspended due to flooding. The two operating sections are:
• Surat Thani – Thung Song Junction and Thung Song Junction – Surat Thani
• Sungai Kolok – Yala and Yala – Sungai Kolok
Train No 452 (Sungai Kolok – Nakhon Si Thammarat): Service is reduced to the Sungai Kolok – Yala section.
Train Nos 445 and 446 (Chumphon – Hat Yai Junction and Hat Yai Junction – Chumphon): Services are reduced to Chumphon – Thung Song Junction and Thung Song Junction – Chumphon. The section between Thung Song and Hat Yai is suspended.
Cargo Trains Nos 985 and 986 (Bangkok – Sungai Kolok and Sungai Kolok – Bangkok): Services are reduced to Hua Lamphong – Phatthalung and Phatthalung – Hua Lamphong.