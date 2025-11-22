Severe floods in Songkhla force suspension of 10 southern train services; full ticket refunds offered

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced the temporary suspension of 10 southern train services after severe flooding in parts of Hat Yai and Songkhla caused water levels to rise above the rail tracks. The suspension takes effect fromNovember 22, 2025 and will remain in place until conditions improve. All affected passengers are entitled to a full ticket refund.

According to the SRT, sudden flash floods in several areas of Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, have resulted in high water levels—especially along the section between Wat Khuan Mude Station and Chana Station—making it unsafe for trains to pass.