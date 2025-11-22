Severe floods in Songkhla force suspension of 10 southern train services; full ticket refunds offered

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2025

SRT suspends 10 southern train services from Nov 22 due to severe flooding in Hat Yai–Songkhla, with full ticket refunds available to all passengers

Severe floods in Songkhla force suspension of 10 southern train services; full ticket refunds offered

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced the temporary suspension of 10 southern train services after severe flooding in parts of Hat Yai and Songkhla caused water levels to rise above the rail tracks. The suspension takes effect fromNovember 22, 2025 and will remain in place until conditions improve. All affected passengers are entitled to a full ticket refund.

According to the SRT, sudden flash floods in several areas of Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, have resulted in high water levels—especially along the section between Wat Khuan Mude Station and Chana Station—making it unsafe for trains to pass.

Severe floods in Songkhla force suspension of 10 southern train services; full ticket refunds offered

For safety reasons, SRT has suspended the following 10 train services on the southern line:

List of suspended trains

  1. Special Express No. 31/32 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Hat Yai Junction – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
  2. Special Express No. 37/38 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Sungai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
  3. Special Express No. 45/46 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Padang Besar – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
  4. Rapid No. 169/170 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Yala – Krung Thep Aphiwat)
  5. Rapid No. 171/172 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Sungai Kolok – Krung Thep Aphiwat)

Passengers who have pre-booked tickets on the affected routes and choose not to travel may claim a full refund at any railway station nationwide.

The SRT also advised passengers to monitor real-time train locations and flood updates via the following channels:

  • Real-time train tracking: https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/
  • Customer Service Centre: 1690 (24 hours)
  • Enquiries: All railway stations nationwide

The SRT said it would resume train operations as soon as the flood situation returns to safe levels.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy