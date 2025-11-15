SRT pushes Southern double-track line (Nakhon Pathom–Chumphon)

Anan Phonimdaeng, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), acting Governor, said the SRT is accelerating its infrastructure development to meet scheduled timelines, with the core objective of reforming Thailand’s rail transport system, enhancing passenger and freight efficiency, reducing national logistics costs, and improving punctuality.

For the Southern double-track project (Nakhon Pathom–Chumphon) — a key route connecting major tourist destinations such as Cha-am and Hua Hin — the entire double-track section is now operational using an electronic token system. Although overall project progress stands at 72.491%, full completion is expected in 2026, significantly shortening travel time to the South.

The next phase will extend the line further south through Surat Thani–Phangnga–Thanoon, linking the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman (Ko Samui–Phuket). SRT also plans to develop Hat Yai Junction and Padang Besar into major container hubs to strengthen border trade and stimulate the regional economy.

During the 2025 fiscal year (Oct 2024–Sep 2025), SRT’s tourism train services carried 186,488 passengers, generating 72.13 million baht in total revenue. Of this, 66.55 million baht came from tourism train operations. The best-performing routes were:

Royal Blossom – 28.46 million baht

KIHA 183 – 21.58 million baht

SRT offers a wide range of tourism services, including weekend trains (e.g., Suan Son Pradipat, Sai Yok Noi Waterfall), steam locomotive services on seven special occasions each year, and seasonal Pasak Chonlasit Dam trains (Nov–Jan).