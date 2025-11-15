SRT pushes Southern double-track line (Nakhon Pathom–Chumphon)

Anan Phonimdaeng, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), acting Governor, said the SRT is accelerating its infrastructure development to meet scheduled timelines, with the core objective of reforming Thailand’s rail transport system, enhancing passenger and freight efficiency, reducing national logistics costs, and improving punctuality.
For the Southern double-track project (Nakhon Pathom–Chumphon) — a key route connecting major tourist destinations such as Cha-am and Hua Hin — the entire double-track section is now operational using an electronic token system. Although overall project progress stands at 72.491%, full completion is expected in 2026, significantly shortening travel time to the South.
The next phase will extend the line further south through Surat Thani–Phangnga–Thanoon, linking the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman (Ko Samui–Phuket). SRT also plans to develop Hat Yai Junction and Padang Besar into major container hubs to strengthen border trade and stimulate the regional economy.
During the 2025 fiscal year (Oct 2024–Sep 2025), SRT’s tourism train services carried 186,488 passengers, generating 72.13 million baht in total revenue. Of this, 66.55 million baht came from tourism train operations. The best-performing routes were:
SRT offers a wide range of tourism services, including weekend trains (e.g., Suan Son Pradipat, Sai Yok Noi Waterfall), steam locomotive services on seven special occasions each year, and seasonal Pasak Chonlasit Dam trains (Nov–Jan).
SRT also earned 5.58 million baht from package tours operated jointly with Lampang Rajabhat University, and another 40.49 million baht from supplementary tourism revenue — mostly from charter trains (39.29 million baht) and locomotive haulage for Malaysia (1.20 million baht).
Anan added that SRT’s tourism development plan for FY2026 aims to widen its market base by allowing public and private sectors to charter entire trains year-round. New programmes such as “Scenic Routes” and “Luxury Routes” using premium air-conditioned coaches will offer curated trips to natural destinations nationwide, helping boost domestic tourism and distribute income to local communities.
This will strengthen grassroots economies while increasing rail usage in line with the government’s tourism promotion strategy, utilising national public transport capacity to encourage year-round travel.
For overall progress of Phase 1 of the nationwide double-track programme (7 routes), five routes are now fully operational:
Two remaining routes are nearing full service:
Meanwhile, SRT is pushing ahead with new double-track economic corridors.
The Den Chai–Chiang Rai–Chiang Khong (3 contracts) is progressing 3–4% ahead of schedule, while the Ban Phai–Mukdahan–Nakhon Phanom (2 contracts) is 61.095% complete, though delayed by land acquisition.
SRT remains committed to improving tourism rail services to stimulate travel across major and secondary provinces, thereby distributing income and strengthening local economies. The agency continues expanding tourism operations and now offers regular weekend and special-occasion tourist trains.