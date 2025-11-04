Cabinet approves 18 billion baht loan for State Railway of Thailand

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced that the Cabinet has approved a proposal for the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to borrow 18 billion baht to cover its operating expenses for the fiscal year 2026, due to insufficient revenue to meet costs.

The Ministry of Transport explained that SRT has been facing continuous losses due to the need to allocate revenue for interest payments and loan repayments. The remaining funds must cover maintenance expenses for railway infrastructure such as rail ties, tracks, bridges, signaling systems, and nationwide crossings. Additionally, SRT incurs high maintenance costs for aging infrastructure, including stations, locomotives, passenger cars, freight cars, and carriages. Ongoing operational costs, including vehicle operation expenses, management costs, and pension liabilities, have resulted in SRT’s revenue being insufficient to cover operational expenses.

SRT currently has a cash deficit of 18 billion baht, which is essential to alleviate its liquidity issues for fiscal year 2026 and to maintain cash flow for its operations. In light of this, the Ministry of Transport proposed that the Cabinet approve a loan of 18 billion baht to cover the shortfall.