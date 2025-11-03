Phiphat launches transport relief with 40-baht rail and 50-baht toll cap

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced a new cost-of-living relief package focusing on affordable public transport. He confirmed that the government aims to introduce a 40-baht all-day flat fare covering every electric train line during this administration.

Phiphat said the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has been instructed to conduct a feasibility study on creating a unified rail management model, or “single ownership,” to bring all lines under one governing body. This would enable a uniform daily fare system across Bangkok’s entire electric train network.

Initially, the pilot scheme will apply to the Red Line and Purple Line projects, which are already under state management. The daily 40-baht flat fare is scheduled to run from December 1 2025 to November 30 2026. The Transport Ministry will seek Cabinet approval for the initiative on November 18.