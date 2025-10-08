Phiphat orders development of Surat Thani airport as gateway for Gulf of Thailand tourism

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Wednesday ordered the Department of Airports to improve infrastructure and services at Surat Thani airport, aiming to make it a hub or gateway for both Thai and foreign tourists visiting popular destinations in the Gulf of Thailand.

Phiphat issued the order during an inspection trip to the airport to assess its services and operations.

During the visit, Phiphat instructed representatives of the Department of Airports to coordinate with foreign airlines, especially those from China, and invited them to launch direct flights to Surat Thani.

Phiphat expressed hope that direct flights from China would bring quality tourists to the southern province, thereby distributing income to Surat Thani and other destinations in the Gulf of Thailand.