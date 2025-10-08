Phiphat orders development of Surat Thani airport as gateway for Gulf of Thailand tourism

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Wednesday ordered the Department of Airports to improve infrastructure and services at Surat Thani airport, aiming to make it a hub or gateway for both Thai and foreign tourists visiting popular destinations in the Gulf of Thailand.
Phiphat issued the order during an inspection trip to the airport to assess its services and operations.
During the visit, Phiphat instructed representatives of the Department of Airports to coordinate with foreign airlines, especially those from China, and invited them to launch direct flights to Surat Thani.
Phiphat expressed hope that direct flights from China would bring quality tourists to the southern province, thereby distributing income to Surat Thani and other destinations in the Gulf of Thailand.
“I want Surat Thani to become a gateway to tourism in the Gulf of Thailand,” Phiphat said. “It should welcome tourists from around the world. Not only Phuket, but Surat Thani should be the province where both Thai and foreign tourists can conveniently visit.”
He emphasized that Surat Thani has potential as a tourism hub on the southern coast of the Gulf of Thailand, with popular destinations such as Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao.
He noted that the number of foreign tourists arriving at Surat Thani airport has been steadily rising, and therefore, the airport should be further developed to seamlessly link air travel with other public transport systems, including buses, taxis, and local transport. This would allow people to travel quickly, safely, and conveniently.
Phiphat also instructed the Department of Highways and the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning to collaborate on long-term measures to prevent flooding.
He said the agencies should find ways to better drain floodwaters into Tha Thong Canal and Bang Yai Canal, and submit operational plans to seek funding from the fiscal 2027 budget to address flooding issues soon.
Additionally, Phiphat discussed with concerned agencies how to tackle traffic congestion at the main Tha Koop Intersection in downtown Surat Thani, asking them to consider building an overpass or roundabout system at the intersection.