Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to open in December: Phiphat

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that the Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, linking Bueng Kan in Thailand with Bolikhamxay in Laos, is scheduled to open in December, marking another milestone in Thai-Lao transport cooperation.
Phiphat made the remarks to reporters after accompanying Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on his official visit to Laos.
He said the two neighbouring countries have been working closely on several transport projects that aim to improve connectivity, create economic opportunities, and enhance the quality of life for communities along both banks of the Mekong River.
Phiphat noted that the Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge is among the key infrastructure projects jointly developed by the two nations. The bridge will be completed and open to traffic in December, helping to shorten transport time, reduce logistics costs, and improve connectivity between Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam. It will also boost tourism and border trade in Thailand’s Northeast, he added.
Other key transport cooperation projects
Phiphat said these projects will enable easier and faster travel for people of both nations while lowering logistics costs for businesses. Together, they will help Thailand and Laos advance towards becoming a logistics hub for the Greater Mekong Subregion.