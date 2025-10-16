Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to open in December: Phiphat

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that the Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, linking Bueng Kan in Thailand with Bolikhamxay in Laos, is scheduled to open in December, marking another milestone in Thai-Lao transport cooperation.

Phiphat made the remarks to reporters after accompanying Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on his official visit to Laos.

He said the two neighbouring countries have been working closely on several transport projects that aim to improve connectivity, create economic opportunities, and enhance the quality of life for communities along both banks of the Mekong River.