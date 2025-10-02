Phiphat to meet PM, attorney-general on three-airport rail amendment

To reach a swift conclusion, Phiphat said he will convene talks with all relevant parties, including the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), the SRT and Asia Era One. He said he would meet EECO executives on Thursday to review overall progress on EEC projects and to discuss possible remedies.

Phiphat said he wants the project to move forward but stressed that contingency plans must be drawn up for any gaps, for example, transport links between Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, and that any compensation or mitigation measures be identified. ‘We must look at how to make up for losses,’ he said. ‘These are matters that need urgent attention, but we must consult the private sector and all stakeholders first.’

Asked whether the government would summon the EEC board immediately to speed up a solution, Phiphat said he would first discuss outstanding items with the EEC secretary-general and senior management. He noted the remaining four months of the administration were a crucial window in which to accelerate stalled projects.

