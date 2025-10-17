SRT files suit to evict 9 additional Khao Kradong land plots, citing commercial use

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has filed lawsuits seeking cancellation or eviction of occupants on nine additional land parcels at Khao Kradong, alleging that they are being used for commercial purposes. If successful, SRT plans to reclaim revenues from these lands. The agency asserts that all actions are being taken under lawful authority and expects the court to deliver a just ruling.

According to SRT sources, the case to annul or evict claimants of plots no. 3466 and 8564 in the Khao Kradong junction area was lodged at the Buriram Provincial Court on 14 October, following a resolution by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to void those title deeds. The NACC concluded they were issued overlapping SRT land, recommending revocation under Section 61 of the Land Code Act, using powers under Section 99 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, B.E. 2562.