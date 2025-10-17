SRT files suit to evict 9 additional Khao Kradong land plots, citing commercial use

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has filed lawsuits seeking cancellation or eviction of occupants on nine additional land parcels at Khao Kradong, alleging that they are being used for commercial purposes. If successful, SRT plans to reclaim revenues from these lands. The agency asserts that all actions are being taken under lawful authority and expects the court to deliver a just ruling.
According to SRT sources, the case to annul or evict claimants of plots no. 3466 and 8564 in the Khao Kradong junction area was lodged at the Buriram Provincial Court on 14 October, following a resolution by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to void those title deeds. The NACC concluded they were issued overlapping SRT land, recommending revocation under Section 61 of the Land Code Act, using powers under Section 99 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, B.E. 2562.
In a related development, on 17 October, SRT initiated legal action involving large commercial-use plots held by corporations and private owners. The parcels include numbers 3477, 24091, 3476, 3742, 3743, 115572, 9160, 3285, and 30222. These plots were selected because they are less likely to affect ordinary citizens. SRT states that success in court would increase its ability to utilise these properties for commercial development.
SRT emphasises that all procedures are in strict accordance with the law and that the disputes must now be settled through the judiciary. The agency plans to file suits for remaining parcels gradually, guided by public interest and potential benefits to SRT. Parallel to these efforts, SRT has also pursued administrative actions in the Administrative Court to revoke orders from the Director General of the Land Department instructing suspension of revocations.