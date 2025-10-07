SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala submits resignation after one year in office

Veeris Ammarapala, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), has formally submitted his resignation after serving just one year since signing his contract on September 19, 2024, sources from SRT confirmed.

The resignation letter will be submitted to the SRT Board for consideration at the end of this month, with immediate effect expected.

Analysts suggest that the move is linked to Veeris signing an SRT order on September 29, 2025 to file eviction proceedings against two plots of land at Khao Kradong, Mueang District, Buriram Province.

One of the plots is held by Karuna Chidchob, wife of Newin Chidchob, CEO of Buriram United Football Club and patriarch of the Bhumjaithai Party, and the other by Silachai Buriram (1991) Co., Ltd.

The resignation also coincides with the political transition under the new government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party.