SRT files first land suits, key test for Anutin in tackling Khao Kradong dispute

According to officials, the SRT decided to take the matter into its own hands after earlier requesting the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) on March 21, 2025 to file cases seeking annulment of deeds overlapping railway land at the Khao Kradong junction. The OAG has yet to respond, prompting the SRT to act directly.

The SRT legal division noted that court precedents, including rulings from the Supreme Court, the Appeal Court Region 3, and the Supreme Administrative Court, support revocation of unlawfully issued deeds. It therefore requested authority to file lawsuits to cancel or reclaim the two disputed plots.

“The Khao Kradong land is SRT property, reserved for public use in railway operations. The SRT has consistently sought to recover this land, which is of nationwide public interest and has been widely reported in the media. For this reason, we must bring the matter before the courts and seek revocation of documents unlawfully issued over state-owned land,” the agency stated in its letter.

The attorney-general serving in March 2025 was Phairat Pornsombunsiri, who held office from October 1, 2024 until his retirement on September 30 this year.

This development is seen as significant under the newly installed “Bhumjaithai government.” The Department of Lands, under the Interior Ministry, a key agency directly responsible for revoking land titles, has so far delayed action, citing the fact that the SRT has already petitioned the Central Administrative Court to rule on a previous decision by the former lands director-general not to revoke land at Khao Kradong.

During the preceding “Pheu Thai government,” the administration had ordered the cancellation of that earlier decision, appointed a new director-general of the Department of Lands, and even had then-Deputy Interior Minister Dech-it Khaothong publicly instruct the department to revoke the disputed titles. But following the change in government, the agency is once again perceived as having shifted into “neutral gear” on the matter.

In addition to administrative proceedings, the case is also under criminal investigation, with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) taking the lead. The DSI has launched an inquiry into allegations of illegal occupation and unlawful issuance of land titles over what may be state land at Khao Kradong. The DSI director-general authorised a full investigation, during which the agency has collected witness testimony and evidence pointing to the involvement of private groups as well as officials from the SRT.

On September 5, legal representatives from SRT filed a formal complaint with the DSI over alleged encroachment on Khao Kradong land. The one-hour session was used to reaffirm the SRT’s ownership rights and request that the DSI prosecute all groups and individuals occupying the 4,414 rai in dispute, along with any related offences. The DSI confirmed it is continuing its special investigation.

Most recently, on the evening of September 30, Phiphat told Parliament that the SRT is pressing ahead with lawsuits against holders of land documents across the 5,083 rai at Khao Kradong, covering 995 plots. He stressed that cases would be filed one by one until all encroachment disputes are addressed.

These updates underline the latest developments in the Khao Kradong controversy, which is being pursued on both administrative grounds, through revocation of illegal land titles, and in the criminal sphere as a DSI-led special case. Amid political turbulence, the saga is emerging as a key test of whether the “Bhumjaithai government” will follow through on its pledge to handle the matter transparently and in accordance with the law.

