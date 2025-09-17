Land dept dismisses Det-it review, insists Khao Kradong case settled by courts

In March 2023, the Central Administrative Court ordered a new inquiry into 995 additional plots claimed by the SRT. A panel was set up and gathered evidence, concluding the ownership was unclear and that the titles were legally issued. The land chief agreed and ordered the case closed.

The SRT appealed but the deputy permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry dismissed the appeal, upholding the department’s decision and notifying the SRT of its right to take the matter to court.

The SRT later petitioned the Supreme Administrative Court, which ruled the Department of Lands had complied with the lower court’s order. It added that if the SRT believed the decision unlawful, it should file a case with the Central Administrative Court.