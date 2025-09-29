SRT moves to revoke land deeds, evict occupants at Khao Kradong

Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), has signed a directive authorising the SRT to file lawsuits seeking the revocation of land titles or eviction of occupants of plots No. 3466 and 8564 in the Khao Kradong area of Buri Ram’s Muang district.
The move comes after the SRT had earlier asked the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to handle the lawsuits on its behalf, but has yet to receive a response.
The directive followed a resolution by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which ruled that land title deeds overlapping the railway’s reserved land in the Khao Kradong area were unlawfully issued. The commission instructed that legal action be taken to revoke the titles and evict the occupants.
The Transport Ministry had also ordered the SRT to act in accordance with relevant laws, after which the railway agency submitted a request to the OAG in March 2025 to initiate legal proceedings.
That request sought court rulings to cancel the illegally issued deeds, evict the holders, and seek damages. However, no reply has been forthcoming from the OAG.
The SRT stressed that the Khao Kradong land is state-owned property allocated for railway operations, which should be reclaimed for public benefit.
The agency noted that efforts to regain possession have been ongoing for years, and given the high public interest and continuous media coverage, the SRT sees it necessary to proceed directly with legal action.
Title deed No. 3466 belongs to Silachai Buriram (1991) Co., Ltd., a business operated by the Chidchob family, a powerful political and business clan in Buri Ram. Title deed No. 8564 is registered under Karuna Chidchob, the wife of Newin Chidchob, founder of the Bhumjaithai Party, which currently leads the government coalition.
Background of the Khao Kradong land dispute
The Khao Kradong land case stems from over 5,000 rai (800 hectares) in Muang district, Buri Ram, which was reserved for the State Railway of Thailand in 1918 for railway use, making it prohibited for the issuance of land deeds.
However, title deeds were later unlawfully issued, enabling private individuals and companies to occupy and exploit the land. This has led to decades of legal disputes.
The Supreme Court, the Appeal Court Region 3, and the Supreme Administrative Court have all ruled that the land titles were illegally issued and affirmed the SRT’s right to reclaim the land, ordering revocation of the deeds and eviction of occupants.