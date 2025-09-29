SRT moves to revoke land deeds, evict occupants at Khao Kradong

Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), has signed a directive authorising the SRT to file lawsuits seeking the revocation of land titles or eviction of occupants of plots No. 3466 and 8564 in the Khao Kradong area of Buri Ram’s Muang district.

The move comes after the SRT had earlier asked the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to handle the lawsuits on its behalf, but has yet to receive a response.

The directive followed a resolution by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which ruled that land title deeds overlapping the railway’s reserved land in the Khao Kradong area were unlawfully issued. The commission instructed that legal action be taken to revoke the titles and evict the occupants.