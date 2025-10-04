SRT successfully tests “MySawasdee” train with Malaysia, extends route to Surat Thani

Veeris Ammarapala, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), revealed that SRT successfully tested the “MySawasdee” train in collaboration with Malaysia’s Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) between Padang Besar and Surat Thani stations from September 21-23. The trial ran smoothly and marks a significant step in enhancing rail tourism, strengthening economic, cultural, and friendly ties between the two nations.

This collaboration stems from the 42nd KTMB-SRT Joint Conference in 2024, where it was agreed to extend the “MySawasdee” tourist train route beyond Hat Yai Junction to Surat Thani. This expansion aims to serve both Thai and Malaysian tourists, as well as international travellers heading to southern Thailand. During the 43rd Joint Conference in August, preliminary plans indicated the service would commence around December 2025.

During the test, the “MySawasdee” train was hauled by an SRT QSY locomotive along the Padang Besar-Surat Thani route and returned on September 23 to examine key technical aspects such as vehicle-to-platform clearance, wheel spacing, carriage height, and braking systems, ensuring safety standards before official operation.