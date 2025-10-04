SRT successfully tests “MySawasdee” train with Malaysia, extends route to Surat Thani

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 04, 2025

Thailand’s State Railway tests cross-border “MySawasdee” tourist train with Malaysia, expanding service to Surat Thani to boost tourism, economic links, and cultural exchange.

Veeris Ammarapala, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), revealed that SRT successfully tested the “MySawasdee” train in collaboration with Malaysia’s Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) between Padang Besar and Surat Thani stations from September 21-23. The trial ran smoothly and marks a significant step in enhancing rail tourism, strengthening economic, cultural, and friendly ties between the two nations.

This collaboration stems from the 42nd KTMB-SRT Joint Conference in 2024, where it was agreed to extend the “MySawasdee” tourist train route beyond Hat Yai Junction to Surat Thani. This expansion aims to serve both Thai and Malaysian tourists, as well as international travellers heading to southern Thailand. During the 43rd Joint Conference in August, preliminary plans indicated the service would commence around December 2025.

During the test, the “MySawasdee” train was hauled by an SRT QSY locomotive along the Padang Besar-Surat Thani route and returned on September 23 to examine key technical aspects such as vehicle-to-platform clearance, wheel spacing, carriage height, and braking systems, ensuring safety standards before official operation.

The train consists of:

  • 1 PGC (Power Car)
  • 1 Café Car (air-conditioned dining car)
  • 3 ASC Cars (second-class air-conditioned seating, 60 seats each)
  • 3 ADNS Cars (second-class sleeper, 20 upper and 20 lower berths each)
  • 3 AFC Cars (first-class air-conditioned seating, 36 seats each)
  • 1 Event Car (air-conditioned seating with activity space, 36 seats)
  • 1 Chillax Car (air-conditioned with leisure activity space)

Plans also include testing a Bangkok-Butterworth route, with KTMB running three test coaches (1 Power Car and 2 Passenger Coaches) along the Bangkok-Padang Besar line to ensure readiness for official operations.

Extending the “MySawasdee” train to Surat Thani not only provides tourists with a new travel experience but also enhances transport options, adds economic value, and strengthens cultural and social connections between Thailand and Malaysia.

