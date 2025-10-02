SRT speeds up Red Line, southern double-track, and Thai-China high-speed rail projects

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that, following a policy briefing on October 1, 2025 chaired by Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, it will immediately implement three “Quick Win” initiatives.
The directives include:
1. Expedite public service launch – This covers projects such as the double-track sections between Lopburi-Pak Nam Pho and Map Kabao-Chira Junction, as well as the Thai-China High-Speed Rail, particularly contract 4-3.
2. Accelerate approved project tenders – Ensuring rapid commencement of construction, notably the Red Line commuter rail extensions.
3. Fast-track new project approvals – Including the second phase of the southern double-track line from Chumphon-Surat Thani-Hat Yai-Songkhla.
Additionally, SRT has been instructed to expedite development of rail networks across the country, covering the north (Chiang Rai), northeast (Nong Khai), and south (Surat Thani-Phuket). The southern double-track route from Surat Thani to Phuket is expected to improve access to key tourist destinations, such as Koh Samui and Phuket, enhancing convenience and safety.
All agencies involved have been reminded to operate transparently, prioritise revenue generation, reduce costs, use clean energy, minimise public debt, and ensure the safety of all citizens.