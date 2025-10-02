SRT speeds up Red Line, southern double-track, and Thai-China high-speed rail projects

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that, following a policy briefing on October 1, 2025 chaired by Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, it will immediately implement three “Quick Win” initiatives.

The directives include:

1. Expedite public service launch – This covers projects such as the double-track sections between Lopburi-Pak Nam Pho and Map Kabao-Chira Junction, as well as the Thai-China High-Speed Rail, particularly contract 4-3.

2. Accelerate approved project tenders – Ensuring rapid commencement of construction, notably the Red Line commuter rail extensions.

3. Fast-track new project approvals – Including the second phase of the southern double-track line from Chumphon-Surat Thani-Hat Yai-Songkhla.