SRT meets Thai Ambassador to boost Thai-Malaysian railway cooperation

Veeris Ammarapala, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), and the SRT executive team paid a courtesy visit to Lada Phumas, the Ambassador of Thailand to Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur.

The visit took place during their participation in the 45th ASEAN Railway CEOs Conference (ARCEOs) held in the Malaysian capital.

During the visit, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in rail transport, particularly the progress of the rail link project between Thailand and Malaysia. This includes the ASEAN Express project, which will facilitate the movement of goods from China, through Laos, into Thailand, and onward to Malaysia. This initiative aims to enhance economic competitiveness and efficiently support the regional supply chain.