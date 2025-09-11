SRT meets Thai Ambassador to boost Thai-Malaysian railway cooperation

Veeris Ammarapala, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), and the SRT executive team paid a courtesy visit to Lada Phumas, the Ambassador of Thailand to Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur.
The visit took place during their participation in the 45th ASEAN Railway CEOs Conference (ARCEOs) held in the Malaysian capital.
During the visit, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in rail transport, particularly the progress of the rail link project between Thailand and Malaysia. This includes the ASEAN Express project, which will facilitate the movement of goods from China, through Laos, into Thailand, and onward to Malaysia. This initiative aims to enhance economic competitiveness and efficiently support the regional supply chain.
Additionally, the two sides discussed the development of international train services, particularly the route between Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Station and Butterworth Station in Penang, Malaysia. The goal is to create a seamless travel connection between the two countries, marking a key strategy in advancing rail systems within the ASEAN region.
Veeris emphasised that the meeting with the Ambassador was an important opportunity to seek collaboration with the Thai Embassy in Malaysia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The focus was on addressing challenges, enhancing mutual understanding, and advancing regional railway cooperation.
Strengthening Thailand’s role as the ASEAN rail transportation hub will help promote economic growth, trade, tourism, and bilateral relations between Thailand and Malaysia in the future.