SRT signs MOU to boost Thai–China high-speed rail phase 2, maximising local construction materials

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) and the Rail Technology Research and Development Agency (RTRDA) to support the development of Phase 2 of the Thai–China high-speed rail project, with a commitment to using as much domestically produced construction material as possible. The collaboration aims to ensure maximum quality, efficiency and safety while reinforcing the Transport Ministry’s “Thailand First” policy.
SRT deputy governor Anan Jenngamkul said the MOU is part of continued cooperation between Thailand and China on the regional high-speed rail network. Phase 2 covers the Nakhon Ratchasima–Nong Khai section, and the agreement emphasises the promotion of Local Content in construction.
The MOU, co-signed by EIT and RTRDA, aims to integrate work across all three agencies through academic cooperation, research, planning, and the development of civil engineering standards for the high-speed rail system. It also includes supplementary civil–works requirements beyond Chinese high-speed rail standards to ensure that all construction under the Thailand–China government-to-government framework achieves the highest quality, efficiency and safety.
A central goal is to maximise the use of construction materials manufactured in Thailand, using technologies and equipment that local businesses can deliver to international standards. This is expected to stimulate the domestic economy and enhance the long-term competitiveness of Thailand’s construction industry, fully aligning with the Transport Ministry’s “Thailand First” approach to national infrastructure development.
The MOU is valid for five years, from November 11, 2025 to November 10, 2030.
SRT noted that the signing marks an important step in cooperation between state agencies and Thailand’s engineering sector, helping elevate the country’s high-speed rail system to international standards and positioning Thailand as a future transport hub of ASEAN.
The Phase 2 Thai–China high-speed rail line, stretching 357.12 kilometres from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, has an investment budget of 341.351 billion baht and includes five stations:
• Bua Yai
• Ban Phai
• Khon Kaen
• Udon Thani
• Nong Khai
This route continues from the Bangkok–Nakhon Ratchasima section. On February 4, 2025, the Cabinet approved the Transport Ministry’s proposal for Phase 2, enabling SRT to proceed with land acquisition, asset compensation and civil works within the approved budget.
SRT is now preparing to seek approval from its board to move forward with the bidding process. Tender documents are expected to be issued in 2026, with construction scheduled to begin within the same year. The line is expected to open for service in 2031.