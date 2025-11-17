SRT signs MOU to boost Thai–China high-speed rail phase 2, maximising local construction materials

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) and the Rail Technology Research and Development Agency (RTRDA) to support the development of Phase 2 of the Thai–China high-speed rail project, with a commitment to using as much domestically produced construction material as possible. The collaboration aims to ensure maximum quality, efficiency and safety while reinforcing the Transport Ministry’s “Thailand First” policy.

SRT deputy governor Anan Jenngamkul said the MOU is part of continued cooperation between Thailand and China on the regional high-speed rail network. Phase 2 covers the Nakhon Ratchasima–Nong Khai section, and the agreement emphasises the promotion of Local Content in construction.

The MOU, co-signed by EIT and RTRDA, aims to integrate work across all three agencies through academic cooperation, research, planning, and the development of civil engineering standards for the high-speed rail system. It also includes supplementary civil–works requirements beyond Chinese high-speed rail standards to ensure that all construction under the Thailand–China government-to-government framework achieves the highest quality, efficiency and safety.