SRT suspends 4 trains and alters routes for 6 services due to flooding in the South

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 02, 2025

State Railway of Thailand announces route changes and suspensions due to flood damage in the South, with services running until December 6, 2025. Full refunds available for affected tickets.

State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced the suspension of four train services and the alteration of six routes between today and December 6, 2025 due to flooding that has damaged the railway tracks in Phatthalung, Songkhla, and surrounding areas.

After the water levels receded, SRT engineers assessed the damage and found that the tracks had been washed away in parts, with missing ballast stones, broken track supports, and damaged rail fasteners, particularly on the main routes between Ban Ton Don – Hat Yai and Hat Yai – Su Ngai Kolok.

SRT suspends 4 trains and alters routes for 6 services due to flooding in the South

To ensure safety and allow for repairs, SRT has temporarily closed these routes and announced changes to train services:

Altered Routes (6 trains)

  1. Special Express Train 37/38 (Bangkok – Su Ngai Kolok – Bangkok): The route is changed to Bangkok – Phatthalung – Bangkok (no freight loading).
  2. Special Express Train 45/46 (Bangkok – Padang Besar – Bangkok): The route is changed to Bangkok – Phatthalung – Bangkok (no freight loading).
  3. Rapid Train 169/170 (Bangkok – Yala – Bangkok): The route is changed to Bangkok – Phatthalung – Bangkok.

Suspended Trains (4 trains)

  1. Special Express Train 31/32 (Bangkok – Hat Yai – Bangkok)
  2. Rapid Train 171/172 (Bangkok – Su Ngai Kolok – Bangkok)

SRT apologises for the inconvenience and urges passengers with pre-purchased tickets for the affected routes who no longer wish to travel to request a full refund at any train station nationwide.

Passengers are advised to check train schedules and updates before travelling by consulting the SRT’s official channels. Real-time train information can also be accessed via https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/ or by contacting SRT Customer Service Centre at 1690 (available 24/7).

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy