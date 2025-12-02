SRT suspends 4 trains and alters routes for 6 services due to flooding in the South

State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced the suspension of four train services and the alteration of six routes between today and December 6, 2025 due to flooding that has damaged the railway tracks in Phatthalung, Songkhla, and surrounding areas.
After the water levels receded, SRT engineers assessed the damage and found that the tracks had been washed away in parts, with missing ballast stones, broken track supports, and damaged rail fasteners, particularly on the main routes between Ban Ton Don – Hat Yai and Hat Yai – Su Ngai Kolok.
To ensure safety and allow for repairs, SRT has temporarily closed these routes and announced changes to train services:
Altered Routes (6 trains)
Suspended Trains (4 trains)
SRT apologises for the inconvenience and urges passengers with pre-purchased tickets for the affected routes who no longer wish to travel to request a full refund at any train station nationwide.
Passengers are advised to check train schedules and updates before travelling by consulting the SRT’s official channels. Real-time train information can also be accessed via https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/ or by contacting SRT Customer Service Centre at 1690 (available 24/7).