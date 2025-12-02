SRT suspends 4 trains and alters routes for 6 services due to flooding in the South

State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced the suspension of four train services and the alteration of six routes between today and December 6, 2025 due to flooding that has damaged the railway tracks in Phatthalung, Songkhla, and surrounding areas.

After the water levels receded, SRT engineers assessed the damage and found that the tracks had been washed away in parts, with missing ballast stones, broken track supports, and damaged rail fasteners, particularly on the main routes between Ban Ton Don – Hat Yai and Hat Yai – Su Ngai Kolok.

To ensure safety and allow for repairs, SRT has temporarily closed these routes and announced changes to train services:

Altered Routes (6 trains)

Special Express Train 37/38 (Bangkok – Su Ngai Kolok – Bangkok): The route is changed to Bangkok – Phatthalung – Bangkok (no freight loading). Special Express Train 45/46 (Bangkok – Padang Besar – Bangkok): The route is changed to Bangkok – Phatthalung – Bangkok (no freight loading). Rapid Train 169/170 (Bangkok – Yala – Bangkok): The route is changed to Bangkok – Phatthalung – Bangkok.

Suspended Trains (4 trains)