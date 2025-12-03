New Lopburi 2 Station to open Dec 5, serving 14 train services

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will officially open Lopburi 2 Station as part of the double-track railway project between Lopburi and Pak Nam Pho.
The new station will accommodate 14 long-distance, express, and rapid train services. Additionally, a free shuttle bus service will operate between Lopburi and Lopburi 2 stations to assist with passenger transfers from December 5, 2025, to March 5, 2026.
Lopburi 2 Station is situated in Tha Wung district, approximately 12 kilometres from the original Lopburi Station. The station has been carefully designed to avoid disrupting the historic Phra Prang Sam Yot and San Phra Kan heritage sites.
The station will support 14 train services, including those running to and from the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, explained Anan Phonimdang, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, acting in the capacity of Governor.
The timetable for northern routes will be adjusted to align with the opening of the new station and the current train schedules. Meanwhile, the original Lopburi Station will continue to serve 13 suburban and local train services, as well as freight services, as usual.
Anan further added that 'Lopburi 2 Station' is an elevated station located 19 kilometres between Ban Klap and Khok Krathiam Stations (which will become a future junction).
The station is a large three-storey building, with the ground floor dedicated to passenger pick-up and drop-off, the second floor for ticketing and access to platforms, and the third floor dedicated to the railway platforms.
The station is equipped with amenities, including lifts, stairways, toilets, and a baggage storage room (though luggage handling services are not provided).
Passengers can also track train schedules and positions in real-time via the Train Tracking System (TTS) to help plan their journey accurately and confidently from departure to arrival.
For those travelling to Lopburi 2 Station, a travel map is available for download at this link. Additional information can be obtained from the customer service centre at 1690 or through the official Facebook page of the SRT PR team (available 24/7).