New Lopburi 2 Station to open Dec 5, serving 14 train services

Anan further added that 'Lopburi 2 Station' is an elevated station located 19 kilometres between Ban Klap and Khok Krathiam Stations (which will become a future junction).

The station is a large three-storey building, with the ground floor dedicated to passenger pick-up and drop-off, the second floor for ticketing and access to platforms, and the third floor dedicated to the railway platforms.

The station is equipped with amenities, including lifts, stairways, toilets, and a baggage storage room (though luggage handling services are not provided).

Passengers can also track train schedules and positions in real-time via the Train Tracking System (TTS) to help plan their journey accurately and confidently from departure to arrival.

For those travelling to Lopburi 2 Station, a travel map is available for download at this link. Additional information can be obtained from the customer service centre at 1690 or through the official Facebook page of the SRT PR team (available 24/7).