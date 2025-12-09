Thamanat says PM worried about safety of Cambodian athletes at SEA Games

Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow, who oversees the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, on Tuesday (December 9) addressed preparations for the opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games, which Thailand is hosting.

He thanked the public for both criticism and support, but said he was confident the event is now “100% ready”.

On security for Cambodian athletes, Thamanat acknowledged that the prime minister had initially been concerned and had therefore ordered additional measures to ensure their safety.