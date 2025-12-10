ISOC steps up watch for spy and “Kamikaze” drones in 7 Thai–Cambodian border provinces

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) has ordered heightened surveillance for reconnaissance drones and weaponised “Kamikaze” drones in seven provinces along the Thai–Cambodian border, warning that such technology could threaten national security and public safety.

On December 9, 2026, ISOC spokesman Maj Gen Thammanoon Maisonthi said ISOC secretary-general Gen Chaiyaphreuk Duangpraphat had instructed all provincial internal security commanders (military) – especially in the border provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat – to tighten monitoring of suspicious drone activity.

The ISOC chief stressed that the security situation along the border is “sensitive” and that there is a growing risk of drones being exploited for hostile purposes. This includes reconnaissance, smuggling of illegal goods, and the modification of drones into attack platforms, which could cause serious harm to lives, property and national security.

He said security agencies must therefore upgrade their surveillance and response measures on all fronts.