Gold rises ahead of Fed rate cut decision, silver hits $60/oz milestone

Spot gold was up 0.6% at US$4,211.77 per ounce by 3.21pm ET (2021 GMT), with US gold futures for February adding 0.4% to finish at US$4,236.20.

Silver outshone the precious metals complex, jumping 4.3% to US$60.74 per ounce and marking a fresh record high.

Analysts said traders are betting on years of strong industrial consumption, particularly from sectors such as solar power, electric vehicles and charging networks, as well as data centres and artificial intelligence.