Thai Gripen jets bomb Cambodian casino used as BM-21 rocket and kamikaze drone base

The Royal Thai Air Force has deployed JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets to bomb a Cambodian casino complex that Thai authorities say was being used as a base for heavy weapons and kamikaze drones targeting Thailand.

The Second Army Area said that earlier today, Thai Gripen jets carried out a high-explosive air strike on the Lim Heng casino in O’Smach, opposite Chong Chom in Surin province. The operation was described as a lightning strike conducted amid sharply escalating clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border.

According to Thai military reports, the casino was no longer just an entertainment venue but had been converted into a key military stronghold for Cambodian forces. The site allegedly housed:

Launch points for kamikaze (loitering) drones / FPV drones

Concealed BM-21 multiple rocket launchers

Areas for troop concentration and logistics

Details of damage and battle assessment from the air strike are still being compiled, with further updates expected.