Navy launches operation, deploys sea–air–land power and naval guns to support border fight





The Royal Thai Navy has launched a major operation dubbed “Trat Prap Porapak” (Trat Suppresses Foes), mobilising forces in all domains – sea, air and land – to defend Thai sovereignty along the Chanthaburi–Trat section of the Thai–Cambodian border.

A report from the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Force on December 10 said the Navy has assumed responsibility for intensified operations in its sector as border clashes with Cambodia widen.

The HTMS Thepa has been ordered into the operational area to conduct round-the-clock patrols and surveillance. All crew have been placed on full combat readiness, with the ship’s weapons systems fully armed and prepared to respond immediately to any escalation.

The Navy has also warned all Thai fishing vessels to avoid sailing near the Thai–Cambodian maritime boundary, and urged fishermen to report any sighting of Cambodian warships immediately to the Naval Operations Centre on 02-475-4532 or via radio, “Mod Dam” channel 21C.