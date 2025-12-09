Their Majesties the King and Queen open 33rd SEA Games at Rajamangala Stadium

During the ceremony, Her Majesty the Queen proceeded to the royal electric vehicle to accompany Thai national athletes as they marched into the stadium. Their Majesties then viewed the parade of the national flag and the delegations of athletes from the 11 participating countries entering the arena.

His Majesty the King later granted a royal audience to Prime Minister Anutin in his capacity as chairman of the 33rd SEA Games organising committee, who delivered a report on the organisation of the Games in 2025.

After the report, His Majesty delivered a royal address to officially open the 33rd SEA Games. The Thai national flag was then raised, followed by the flags of the Southeast Asian Games Federation and the SEA Games.

Representatives of the athletes and referees took the oath of fair play. This was followed by the entrance of the flame bearers – Vareeraya Sukasem, Somjit Jongjohor and Panipak Wongpattanakit – who carried the sacred flame to light the cauldron, signalling the official start of the 33rd SEA Games.

Their Majesties then watched a drone display forming words and images in the night sky. At the conclusion of the ceremony, They departed the royal box and returned by royal motorcade.

Her Majesty the Queen will also compete for Thailand in the sailing competition at the 33rd SEA Games, representing the national team in the keelboat SSL47 event. The sailing races are scheduled from December 15–18 at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Sattahip district, Chonburi province.

Thailand has been entrusted by the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) to host the 33rd SEA Games in 2025. The Games emphasise solidarity and friendship among the nations of Southeast Asia.

Athletes from 11 countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Vietnam and Thailand – are taking part, with 8,266 competitors across 50 sports.

The Games are being held from December 9–20 in Bangkok and Chonburi, both selected for their readiness and capacity to serve as hubs for international-standard sport, tourism, education, innovation and services.

Previously, on November 6, Their Majesties granted a royal audience to Prime Minister Anutin, in his capacity as chairman of the 33rd SEA Games organising committee, and members of the organising committee at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall in Dusit Palace.

On that occasion, His Majesty bestowed the sacred flame for the Games, which was brought to light the cauldron during this evening’s opening ceremony.