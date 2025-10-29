Fires ravage Banmauk as Myanmar army fights to retake town

The National Defence and Security Council’s Information Team stated that on October 26, as military columns advanced to within about 2,000 metres northwest of Banmauk, KIA and PDF forces allegedly burned public buildings and residences inside the town. The military claimed it was taking measures to extinguish the fires quickly, prevent them from spreading, and eliminate remaining resistance forces.
However, exile media outlets reported conflicting accounts, saying the fires may have been caused by artillery shells fired by the military as its forces approached the town, or even by the military itself, not by the KIA and PDF as alleged.
KIA and PDF fighters first attacked military units stationed in Banmauk on September 20, 2025, taking temporary control of the town. During that time, they reportedly detained residents who did not support them and conducted forced recruitment. Military columns have since been attempting to reclaim the town and secure the surrounding areas.
Similar incidents occurred in northern Shan State, where TNLA troops allegedly burned government offices and homes before retreating from Kyaukme and Hsipaw when military forces advanced.
