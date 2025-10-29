Fires ravage Banmauk as Myanmar army fights to retake town

KIA and PDF fighters first attacked military units stationed in Banmauk on September 20, 2025, taking temporary control of the town. During that time, they reportedly detained residents who did not support them and conducted forced recruitment. Military columns have since been attempting to reclaim the town and secure the surrounding areas.

Similar incidents occurred in northern Shan State, where TNLA troops allegedly burned government offices and homes before retreating from Kyaukme and Hsipaw when military forces advanced.

