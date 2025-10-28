Uncontested wins for over 30 Myanmar candidates

The remaining 28 uncontested constituencies are all represented by candidates from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), according to the UEC’s list.
Under Myanmar’s election law, if only one candidate is nominated in a constituency, an election is not held, and that candidate is automatically declared the elected representative for that constituency.
The Union Election Commission (UEC) announced on October 25 that in 31 constituencies, only one candidate has registered to contest. As a result, those single candidates will be declared elected without voting, in accordance with election laws.
For the Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House), uncontested constituencies include Naungmoon, Mansi, and Shwegu in Kachin State; Minkin, Wuntho, Mawlaik, Kani, Salingyi, and Ye-U in Sagaing Region; Yephyu and Launglon in Taninthayi Region; and Pekhon, Moene, and Matman in Shan State. The Shan State Constituency No. (1) for the Amyotha Hluttaw (Upper House) will also be uncontested under the First Past the Post (FPTP) system.
At the state and regional parliament level, uncontested FPTP constituencies include Shwegu (Kachin State); Kawlin, Wuntho, Tamu, Butalin, Mawlaik, Kani, Salingyi, and Ye-U (Sagaing Region); Yephyu and Thayetchaung (Taninthayi Region); Gangaw (Magway Region); and Kyaukme (Shan State).
For ethnic representation seats, uncontested constituencies are the Kachin, Akha, and Kayan (Padaung) ethnic constituencies, each having only one candidate.
Among these 31 uncontested constituencies, candidates such as U Sai Tun Lin from the Shan and Ethnic Democratic Party (Moene constituency), U Tun Aung from the Akha National Development Party (Akha constituency), and U M Zaw Lat from the Wa National Party (Shan State Constituency No. 1) will be declared elected.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network