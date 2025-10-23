Myanmar launches second wave of raids on scam syndicates

According to reports, Myanmar troops have launched a major crackdown on transnational scam operations in Myawaddy’s notorious KK Park project, long controlled by Chinese investors and the Border Guard Force (BGF).

The operation began on October 16, when Myanmar soldiers surrounded KK Park, known as a hub for online fraud and human-trafficking syndicates, and arrested more than 2,198 men and women. Over 30 Starlink satellite devices were seized. The troops carried out the mission without any armed confrontation. The raid followed the military’s earlier seizure of the nearby New Lay Kay Kaw area.

At around 8am on October 22, Khit Thit Media released photos and reports showing more than 300 foreigners, including Thais, fleeing the area as the Myanmar army expanded its operation to clear out scam centres.

Witnesses said BGF soldiers opened KK Park’s gates, allowing people to escape. Some groups of Chinese nationals were seen trying to cross the Moei River into Thailand by boat, while others fled deeper into Myawaddy town to avoid arrest.

A source along the Tak–Myawaddy border confirmed that the Myanmar army was conducting a genuine sweep inside KK Park. On the night of October 21, BGF troops reportedly opened the gates to let hundreds of people escape into downtown Myawaddy to evade capture. Meanwhile, Chinese financiers allegedly moved workers to rented houses across Myawaddy, and scenes of chaos unfolded as foreigners packed their bags and rushed to leave the area throughout the day.