Myanmar launches second wave of raids on scam syndicates

According to reports, Myanmar troops have launched a major crackdown on transnational scam operations in Myawaddy’s notorious KK Park project, long controlled by Chinese investors and the Border Guard Force (BGF).
The operation began on October 16, when Myanmar soldiers surrounded KK Park, known as a hub for online fraud and human-trafficking syndicates, and arrested more than 2,198 men and women. Over 30 Starlink satellite devices were seized. The troops carried out the mission without any armed confrontation. The raid followed the military’s earlier seizure of the nearby New Lay Kay Kaw area.
At around 8am on October 22, Khit Thit Media released photos and reports showing more than 300 foreigners, including Thais, fleeing the area as the Myanmar army expanded its operation to clear out scam centres.
Witnesses said BGF soldiers opened KK Park’s gates, allowing people to escape. Some groups of Chinese nationals were seen trying to cross the Moei River into Thailand by boat, while others fled deeper into Myawaddy town to avoid arrest.
A source along the Tak–Myawaddy border confirmed that the Myanmar army was conducting a genuine sweep inside KK Park. On the night of October 21, BGF troops reportedly opened the gates to let hundreds of people escape into downtown Myawaddy to evade capture. Meanwhile, Chinese financiers allegedly moved workers to rented houses across Myawaddy, and scenes of chaos unfolded as foreigners packed their bags and rushed to leave the area throughout the day.
Analysts noted that, unlike previous crackdowns, this operation did not involve mass detentions. Observers believe the Myanmar military is attempting to project an image of taking action against scam syndicates, rather than supporting criminal activities in Myawaddy, while also easing international pressure.
However, they cautioned that if thousands had truly been arrested, there should have been visible signs of detention facilities, troops, and logistics, none of which have been seen so far. The situation remains fluid, and it is yet to be seen how the military will proceed in the coming days.
Lt Gen Worathep Boonya, commander of Thailand’s Third Army Area, said the government continues to enforce its “three cuts” policy, cutting electricity, internet, and fuel supplies, to curb online scam syndicates operating along the Thai–Myanmar border since February.
He said Thai troops are now fully prepared to act on government orders, with sufficient manpower and equipment for cross-border suppression operations. The Naresuan Task Force has been instructed to step up coordination with the police, interior officials, and border patrol units to tighten security, prevent illegal crossings from Myanmar, and screen outbound travellers to stop them from being lured into scam networks.
Krittiya, a coordinator with a civil society network assisting human trafficking victims, expressed deep concern for 181 victims reportedly still stranded across 33 compounds controlled by the BGF and DKBA in Myawaddy, opposite Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung village in Mae Sot district, Tak province.
She said her team had contacted both armed groups for access to rescue the victims but had yet to receive any response. The victims are believed to be of mixed nationalities, including Filipino, Ethiopian, Pakistani, Kenyan, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Indonesian citizens.
Reports indicate that Chinese financiers have been moving workers into rented houses to evade arrest and even demanding ransom payments of tens of thousands of baht per person in exchange for freedom.
Despite the ongoing “three cuts” policy, operations of scam syndicates appear largely unaffected. Fraudulent recruitment and cross-border trafficking continue, with new victims still reaching out for help.
Observers note that successive Thai governments, from Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration to current Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s, have yet to produce a decisive, coordinated strategy to dismantle transnational criminal networks.
Rights advocates criticised the failure to integrate returning victims, whether coerced or voluntary participants, into Thailand’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM). Without NRM screening, they said, authorities lack crucial data to trace and prosecute transnational syndicates effectively.
Security sources estimate that thousands of people may flee Myanmar following the KK Park operation. Military, police, and administrative agencies in Mae Sot district have reinforced border security to prevent illegal crossings and monitor movements along the Thai–Myanmar frontier.