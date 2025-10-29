Myanmar announces general election phase 2 on January 11, 2026

Myanmar's military government has announced that the second phase of the general election will take place on January 11, 2026, two weeks after the first round on December 28, 2025. The election will cover 100 constituencies across the country, including parts of Yangon, amid international criticism that the election is a mere façade.

Despite confirmation from Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military leader, that the election will proceed, he acknowledged that it would not be possible to hold voting nationwide. Several democratic parties have been banned or denied participation in the election.

The National League for Democracy (NLD) party of Aung San Suu Kyi, along with 39 other political parties, were dissolved by the military-appointed Election Commission two years ago for failing to register for the election.