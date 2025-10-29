Myanmar announces general election phase 2 on January 11, 2026

Myanmar's military government has announced that the second phase of the general election will take place on January 11, 2026, two weeks after the first round on December 28, 2025. The election will cover 100 constituencies across the country, including parts of Yangon, amid international criticism that the election is a mere façade.
Despite confirmation from Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's military leader, that the election will proceed, he acknowledged that it would not be possible to hold voting nationwide. Several democratic parties have been banned or denied participation in the election.
The National League for Democracy (NLD) party of Aung San Suu Kyi, along with 39 other political parties, were dissolved by the military-appointed Election Commission two years ago for failing to register for the election.
Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, stated outside the ASEAN Summit on October 27, 2025, that no one believes the election will be free and fair.
ASEAN member states have expressed their inability to block Myanmar's general election, while foreign ministers have called for the election to be transparent and inclusive of all parties.
Since the military coup in 2021, which ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar has faced violent unrest. The military-led government, under Min Aung Hlaing, continues to face fierce resistance from various armed groups.
Last year, Myanmar's authorities conducted a nationwide census to compile the voter list, but only managed to survey 145 out of 330 towns across the country.