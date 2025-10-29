Myanmar’s 2024 census: population at 51.4 million, women outnumber men

Yangon Region remains the most populous with 7.37 million residents, while Kayah State has the smallest population at 0.29 million, followed by Chin State with 0.37 million.
The report shows that population growth has slowed and begun to stabilise since 2024, compared with rapid growth before 2000. The total fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman, standing at 1.6 in urban areas and 2.0 in rural areas. Rakhine State recorded the highest fertility rate (2.8), followed by Ayeyawady Region and Kachin State (2.2 each). Yangon had the lowest rate at 1.5.
The teenage birth rate (ages 15–19) is 13 per 1,000 women, with the highest rates in Rakhine and Shan States.
The report shows that population growth has slowed and begun to stabilise since 2024, compared with rapid growth before 2000. The total fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman, standing at 1.6 in urban areas and 2.0 in rural areas. Rakhine State recorded the highest fertility rate (2.8), followed by Ayeyawady Region and Kachin State (2.2 each). Yangon had the lowest rate at 1.5.
Among citizens aged 18 and above, 93.6% possess a national ID card, while 4.5% hold no form of identification. For children under 15, 93.8% have birth registration, but the rates are lower in Rakhine (69.2%) and Sagaing (84.2%).
Regarding migration, about 1.12 million Myanmar nationals are living abroad. Thailand hosts the majority (69%), followed by Malaysia (12%)and Singapore (5%). Many migrants from the Yangon Region work in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and the United States. Around 40% of Chin migrants reside in the United States, while over half of all Myanmar migrants come from Kayin, Mon, Taninthayi, Bago, and Ayeyawady regions.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network