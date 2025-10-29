Myanmar’s 2024 census: population at 51.4 million, women outnumber men

Yangon Region remains the most populous with 7.37 million residents, while Kayah State has the smallest population at 0.29 million, followed by Chin State with 0.37 million.

The report shows that population growth has slowed and begun to stabilise since 2024, compared with rapid growth before 2000. The total fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman, standing at 1.6 in urban areas and 2.0 in rural areas. Rakhine State recorded the highest fertility rate (2.8), followed by Ayeyawady Region and Kachin State (2.2 each). Yangon had the lowest rate at 1.5.