Thai woman arrested as alleged accomplice of romance scam ring

A Thai woman was arrested at Hat Yai International Airport on Saturday on charges of aiding and laundering money for a Nigerian romance scam gang, police said.
Police reported that Orathai (surname withheld), 52, was arrested at 3.25 pm by immigration officers upon her arrival from Malaysia.
Orathai was wanted on an arrest warrant issued on 7 May 2020 on charges of being an accomplice of a transnational criminal gang, money laundering, and aiding an unlawful operation.
Police learned that Orathai had fled to Malaysia for work after the arrest warrant was issued, prompting immigration authorities to monitor her return.
She told police that she was planning to return to Thailand to visit her children.
According to police, Orathai’s bank accounts were used to receive 6.223 billion baht from a romance scam victim.
The victim was identified as Chamanan (surname withheld), a former financial manager at a company.
Police said a member of the Nigerian romance scam gang approached Chamanan, posing as an American soldier in Afghanistan. After Chamanan fell in love, she was deceived into stealing 6.223 billion baht from her company’s account and transferring the money to Orathai’s accounts.
Orathai claimed that she was also deceived into unknowingly opening bank accounts for the gang.
She stated that she met an Algerian man while working at a massage shop in Malaysia in 2017. The man, who was Nigerian, told her he wanted to be her boyfriend and take care of her.
She said he convinced her to open bank accounts for him, claiming he needed them for his financial business but was unable to open them himself. She added that she was paid 6,500 baht for each account she allowed him to use. She claimed that the Nigerian had full access to withdraw or transfer money from her accounts.