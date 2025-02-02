Thai woman arrested as alleged accomplice of romance scam ring

A Thai woman was arrested at Hat Yai International Airport on Saturday on charges of aiding and laundering money for a Nigerian romance scam gang, police said.

Police reported that Orathai (surname withheld), 52, was arrested at 3.25 pm by immigration officers upon her arrival from Malaysia.

Orathai was wanted on an arrest warrant issued on 7 May 2020 on charges of being an accomplice of a transnational criminal gang, money laundering, and aiding an unlawful operation.

Police learned that Orathai had fled to Malaysia for work after the arrest warrant was issued, prompting immigration authorities to monitor her return.