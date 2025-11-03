Three Thai women arrested in 6-billion-baht cross-border romance scam

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) under the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has arrested three Thai women believed to be ringleaders in a major cross-border romance scam network responsible for nearly 6 billion baht in losses, according to a PPTV report.

The suspects were identified as Jutharat, 36; Chanjira, 29; and Jiraporn, 32. They face multiple charges, including participation in a transnational criminal organisation, membership in a secret society, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and collusion in money laundering.

Jutharat was apprehended in Bang Khla district, Chachoengsao province; Chanjira on Rattanathibet Road in Nonthaburi; and Jiraporn in Betong district, Yala province. All three were transferred to CSD’s division 1 for further legal proceedings. They denied all allegations during preliminary questioning.