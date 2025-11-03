Three Thai women arrested in 6-billion-baht cross-border romance scam

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) under the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has arrested three Thai women believed to be ringleaders in a major cross-border romance scam network responsible for nearly 6 billion baht in losses, according to a PPTV report.
The suspects were identified as Jutharat, 36; Chanjira, 29; and Jiraporn, 32. They face multiple charges, including participation in a transnational criminal organisation, membership in a secret society, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and collusion in money laundering.
Jutharat was apprehended in Bang Khla district, Chachoengsao province; Chanjira on Rattanathibet Road in Nonthaburi; and Jiraporn in Betong district, Yala province. All three were transferred to CSD’s division 1 for further legal proceedings. They denied all allegations during preliminary questioning.
Police investigations revealed that since 2019, a group of Nigerian nationals had been operating a romance scam, deceiving Thai women into online relationships through various social media platforms. Once trust was gained, the victims were persuaded to transfer money, resulting in cumulative losses of more than 6 billion baht.
The three Thai suspects allegedly played key roles in the network, acting as coordinators who recruited others to open mule accounts used to receive and withdraw funds from victims. They reportedly received commissions ranging from 2% to 10% of the withdrawn amounts.
After gathering substantial evidence, CSD investigators sought and obtained arrest warrants from the Criminal Court for the three women, leading to their capture and prosecution.