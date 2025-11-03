Three Thai women arrested in 6-billion-baht cross-border romance scam

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 03, 2025

CSD arrests three Thai women linked to a cross-border romance scam network causing losses of nearly 6 billion baht, according to a PPTV report.

  • Three Thai women, identified as ringleaders, have been arrested in connection with a major cross-border romance scam.
  • The scam network is responsible for defrauding victims, primarily Thai women, of nearly 6 billion baht since 2019.
  • The arrested women allegedly acted as coordinators, recruiting people to open mule bank accounts to launder the illicit funds for a commission.
  • They face multiple charges, including participation in a transnational criminal organisation and money laundering.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) under the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has arrested three Thai women believed to be ringleaders in a major cross-border romance scam network responsible for nearly 6 billion baht in losses, according to a PPTV report.

The suspects were identified as Jutharat, 36; Chanjira, 29; and Jiraporn, 32. They face multiple charges, including participation in a transnational criminal organisation, membership in a secret society, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and collusion in money laundering.

Jutharat was apprehended in Bang Khla district, Chachoengsao province; Chanjira on Rattanathibet Road in Nonthaburi; and Jiraporn in Betong district, Yala province. All three were transferred to CSD’s division 1 for further legal proceedings. They denied all allegations during preliminary questioning.

 

Police investigations revealed that since 2019, a group of Nigerian nationals had been operating a romance scam, deceiving Thai women into online relationships through various social media platforms. Once trust was gained, the victims were persuaded to transfer money, resulting in cumulative losses of more than 6 billion baht.

The three Thai suspects allegedly played key roles in the network, acting as coordinators who recruited others to open mule accounts used to receive and withdraw funds from victims. They reportedly received commissions ranging from 2% to 10% of the withdrawn amounts.

 

After gathering substantial evidence, CSD investigators sought and obtained arrest warrants from the Criminal Court for the three women, leading to their capture and prosecution.

