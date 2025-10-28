Ex-boxing champ arrested for running 100-million-baht gambling site

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), led by Pol Maj Gen Chatchapandhakan Klaiklueng, deputy CCIB commissioner, announced on Tuesday the arrest of a former boxing champion and his network in a major operation codenamed “Knock Out 100-Million Gambling Website.”

According to investigators, the CCIB’s intelligence and special tools division had traced suspicious financial transactions linked to the online gambling network “g2g69bet,” which recorded an annual turnover exceeding 100 million baht.

The probe revealed that one of the site’s key administrators was a former Muay Thai champion, prompting officers to seek court warrants to arrest those involved.