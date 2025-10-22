Anutin rescinds Phumtham’s order legalising poker games

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday revoked an order issued by former interior minister Phumtham Wechayachai that had legalised poker games in Thailand.

In his capacity as the interior minister, Anutin signed an order on Wednesday rescinding the Interior Ministry’s Order No. 2253/2568, dated July 30, which was signed by Phumtham during the previous government’s term.

Anutin’s new order took immediate effect upon signing.