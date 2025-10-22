Anutin rescinds Phumtham’s order legalising poker games

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday revoked an order issued by former interior minister Phumtham Wechayachai that had legalised poker games in Thailand.
In his capacity as the interior minister, Anutin signed an order on Wednesday rescinding the Interior Ministry’s Order No. 2253/2568, dated July 30, which was signed by Phumtham during the previous government’s term.
Anutin’s new order took immediate effect upon signing.
In the document, Anutin referred to his government’s policy statement delivered on September 29, which pledged to crack down on all forms of gambling. He reaffirmed that the administration would not support any form of legal gambling businesses, including casino entertainment complexes.
Anutin said poker games were also considered a form of gambling, despite being promoted as a sport. He therefore decided to revoke the July 30 order and reimpose the ban on poker games nationwide.