Ex-police chief, 200 officers face disciplinary charges in online gambling bribes

The Police Complaint Review Board has officially found merit in the disciplinary charges against Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, former commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, and over 200 officers.
This decision follows a complaint filed by well-known lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd in March 2024, accusing the group of accepting bribes from online gambling syndicates.
After a thorough investigation that lasted over seven months, during which the board collected documents from various agencies and conducted a detailed review spanning several years, the board concluded on October 22 that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with disciplinary charges.
The next step will involve offering Torsak and the other implicated officers an opportunity to clarify the allegations. The board will review their responses before determining the severity of the disciplinary penalties. The case will then be forwarded to the Royal Thai Police for further action.
However, the Royal Thai Police will not be able to set up a new investigation unless new evidence or significant counterarguments emerge that could alter the case. The Police Complaint Review Board has emphasized its commitment to ensuring fairness for all parties involved.