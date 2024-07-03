General Torsak rejects rumours of early retirement

National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol vehemently denied that he was planning to retire before his mandatory retirement at the end of September.

Instead, he said, he will resume his duties as commissioner general of the Royal Thai Police. He told reporters on Wednesday that he has been working with his deputies, including Pol General Kitrat Phanphet, without any issues.

He added that reports of him planning to retire before the end of September over health issues were just unfounded rumours.

“You can see I’m strong and healthy,” he told reporters.