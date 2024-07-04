No laws were broken with Torsak’s appointment, Srettha says

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin insisted on Thursday that he had not violated the Royal Thai Police Act when he picked Pol General Torsak Sukvimol as National Police chief last year.

Srettha was reacting to a complaint filed against him with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) by Torsak’s former deputy, Pol General Surachate Hakparn.

In the complaint filed on Wednesday, Surachate alleged that Srettha had committed malfeasance and violated Article 157 of the Criminal Code by failing to observe the Royal Thai Police (RTP) Act when he nominated the candidate for the top cop’s post last year.