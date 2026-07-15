Thai Military Demands Cambodian Probe Into Border Blasts and Halts to Troop Movements

The Thai Second Army Region presses Cambodia to investigate six July explosions and halt troop deployments near the razor-wire border fence to prevent clashes.





Thailand’s Second Army Region has formally requested that Cambodian authorities launch an immediate investigation into a series of unexplained explosions along the shared border while warning Cambodian forces against positioning operational bases too close to the border fence.

The diplomatic and security friction was addressed during a bilateral coordination meeting held on Wednesday at the Chong Sa-ngam permanent border checkpoint in Phu Sing District, Sisaket Province.

The talks brought together the secretariats of the Thailand–Cambodia Regional Border Committee (RBC), representing Thailand’s Second Army Region and Cambodia’s 4th Military Region.

Rising Tensions Over Unexplained Explosions

The primary catalyst for the emergency coordination was a sharp rise in unexplained detonations near the Huai Ta Maria border sector.

According to Thai local units stationed near Chong Khan, a total of 19 explosions have been recorded since April 2026, with six distinct blasts reported in July alone.

Thai military officials confirmed they had thoroughly cross-checked all domestic units in the sector and verified that no Thai military operations, weapons training, or controlled demolitions had taken place.

To mitigate growing anxieties along the frontier, the Thai delegation pressed their Cambodian counterparts to audit their own units and identify the source of the blasts.

